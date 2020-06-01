Hyundai sales decline 79% in May

Hyundai sales decline 79% in May

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 14:22 ist

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 78.7 per cent decline in total sales at 12,583 units in May.

The company had reported sales of 59,102 units in May 2019.

Domestic sales during the last month were down 83.8 per cent to 6,883 units as against 42,502 units in May 2019.

The company said it exported 5,700 units during the last month as compared to 16,600 units in May last year.

"The company has made a humble beginning towards normalcy by registering cumulative sales of 12,583 for the month of May," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

This performance was possible on account of strong customer interest and demand for products like Creta, Verna and Venue, he added. 

Hyundai Motors
Creta
automobile sector

