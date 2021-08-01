Hyundai sales in India up 46% in July at 60,249 units

Hyundai sales in India up 46% in July at 60,249 units

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 01 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 15:54 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 46 per cent increase in total sales at 60,249 units in July. The company had sold 41,300 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 26 per cent to 48,042 units as against 38,200 units in July 2020, the company added. Exports increased to 12,207 units last month as compared with 3,100 units in July last year, the auto major said.

The company's domestic sales in July were backed by strong performance of newly launched model Alcazar and other products like Creta, i20 and Venue, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg stated.

"A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the passenger vehicle industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hyundai
Hyundai Motors
sales

What's Brewing

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 