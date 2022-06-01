I-T dept raids multiple business groups across 5 states

I-T department raids multiple business groups across 5 states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 15:58 ist

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided multiple business groups in at least five states as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, officials said.

Premises of the business groups in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are being searched as part of separate probes, they said.

The business groups that are being searched include those involved in liquor manufacturing and sale, dairy and milk, real estate and logistics among others.

Various investigation directorates of the department located in these states are undertaking the searches after "credible" tax evasion inputs were gathered, the officials said.

India News
Income Tax Department
I-T raids

