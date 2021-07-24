ICICI Bank Q1 net profit zooms 52% to Rs 4,747.42 crore

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 52 per cent jump in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 4,747.42 crore.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender by assets reported a net profit of Rs 4,616.02 crore for the reporting quarter, up by 77 per cent when compared with the national lockdown-hit April-June period of FY'21.

The total income for the bank, however, came at Rs 24,379 crore, lower when compared with the Rs 26,067 crore in the year-ago period.

Its overall provisions came at Rs 2,852 crore, nearly a third of the Rs 7,594 crore set aside for the year-ago period, the bank said in an exchange filing.