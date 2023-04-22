ICICI Bank Q4 consolidated net jumps 27%

ICICI Bank Q4 consolidated net jumps 27% to Rs 9,852.7 cr

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 per cent as of March 31, 2023

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 18:21 ist
ICICI Bank. Credit: Bloomberg

Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 27.64 per cent jumo in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30 per cent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Also Read | Banking reformed 

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 per cent as of March 31, 2023, which is an improvement from 3.60 per cent in the year-ago period and 3.07 per cent in the quarter-ago period.

Its overall provisions increased to Rs 1,619.80 crore from Rs 1,068.95 crore in the year-ago period, but were down when compared with the December quarter's Rs 2,257.44 crore.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ICICI Bank
banks
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

 