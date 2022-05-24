India cuts June domestic coal supply targets by 11.1%

India cuts June domestic coal supply targets to utilities by 11.1%

India had earlier asked utilities to import 10% of its total needs

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2022, 21:08 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 21:08 ist

India has slashed domestic miners' coal supply targets to power plants for June by 11.1%, according to a federal power ministry letter seen by Reuters.

The power ministry asked power plants which have not yet begun blending imported coal with local supplies to ship in 15% of their requirements until October, according to the letter dated 24 May.

India had earlier asked utilities to import 10% of its total needs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coal India
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 