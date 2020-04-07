India jobless rate up over 23% amid lockdown: Survey

India jobless rate swells above 23% amid lockdown, survey shows

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Apr 07 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 21:57 ist
A migrant worker, who works in textile looms, speaks on his phone outside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 1, 2020, Credit: Reuters Photo

By Anirban Nag

India’s unemployment rate could have climbed to more than 20% as the economy lost jobs after a nationwide lockdown took effect in the last week of March, according to a survey by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt.

The jobless rate was 23.4% for the week ended April 5 based on a sample size of 9,429 observations, Mahesh Vyas, the chief executive officer of CMIE, wrote. The private sector research group relied on telephonic interviews after suspending their regular survey in the last week of March.

For the full month of March, CMIE estimated the jobless rate to be 8.7% compared with 7.8% in February.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

“Labor statistics for March 2020 are worrisome,” Vyas said. “These are very big variations and are subject to the usual sampling errors. It, therefore, may not be very wise to focus on the magnitude of those movements but on the certainty of the movements.”

It is evident that there was a significant fall in employment and there is a simultaneous significant increase in unemployment in March 2020, according to CMIE, whose usual sample size for monthly estimates is more than 117,000 individuals.

The government publishes unemployment data every year. The last report, released in 2019, put the unemployment rate at a 45-year high of 6.1%.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Unemployment
Coronavirus lockdown
