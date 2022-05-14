India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect

Shipments of wheat are allowed for letters of credit that have already been issued

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 14 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 08:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India has prohibited wheat exports with immediate effect, the government said in a notification late on Friday, as the world's second-biggest wheat producer tries to calm local prices.

Shipments of wheat are allowed for letters of credit that have already been issued, the government said.

Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after exports from the Black Sea region plunged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

India
wheat
Export
Trade
business
Business News

