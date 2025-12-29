News in Pics | December 29, 2025: Best photos from around the world

People gather as the 80-foot tall 200-year-old rain tree is illuminated with lights and decoratives during the Christmas festival celebration, at Veli Ground, in Kochi, Kerala.
A performer in a costume participates in the traditional Rauhnacht run during the "The Twelve Nights of Christmas" in the Bavarian town of Beilngries, north of Ingolstadt, Germany.
People take part in a candlelight march organised by the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) against the death of Angel Chakma, in Agartala, Tripura.
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a press conference after their lunch meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, in Palm Beach, Florida, US.
People walk down a road covered with stones pelted by protesters amid an agitation by locals against the Supreme Court's order regarding the leasing of 2,866 acres of government forest land, in Rishikesh, Dehradun district, Uttarakhand.
Personnel work on a US Air Force CV-22B Osprey aircraft at Rafael Hernandez Airport, amid tensions between US President Donald Trump's administration and the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
From left, India's Harleen Deol, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Vaishnavi Sharma celebrate a wicket during the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
