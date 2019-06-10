India’s first BS-VI compliant light-duty truck unveiled

Describing it as the "Business ka Badshah", Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, on Monday, unveiled India's first BS-VI compliant new range of Eicher Pro 2000 series of light-duty trucks.

BS-VI refers to the sixth stage of the Bharat Stage Emission Norms that would come into effect from 1 April 2020.

The Eicher Pro 2000 series are next-generation smart trucks with car-like cabins - and is all set to be part of India's growth story. The price of the BS-VI light-duty trucks has not been announced.

"With a strong blend of technology and engineering innovations, we are yet again bringing in a new benchmark for the industry, offering our customers a radically differentiated experience in the CV space....it is technologically advanced, it enhances comfort of drivers, it is a boon for customers," said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, in Mumbai.

Aggarwal said that a strong Central government is in place. "The liquidity crunch needs to be addressed, we also need proper scrapping norms for old trucks, besides automobile industry is heavily taxed...we have a good road ahead, we are expecting normal monsoon," he said.

The new global series sets new benchmarks for driver safety in the CV industry. The new ergonomically designed cabin offers a better turning radius, reduced NVH levels and a comfortable driving environment. The Pro 2000 series will be equipped with Eicher Live, an advanced telematics solution for the business owners to manage trips, fuel and uptime of the range of vehicles.

The Pro 2000 series offers best in class payload and comfort which makes this range ideal for the logistics and intra-city applications.

The two new variants- Eicher Pro 2049 and Eicher Pro 2095XP will be powered with industry best features. The Eicher Pro 2049 has been designed to cater to the last mile distribution with a 1.8m cabin. With a high legal payload of 2.7T, Dual mode M-Booster technology and larger loading space, the mini truck offers the lowest turnaround time to ensure faster delivery.

The Eicher Pro 2095XP offers the highest payload of 7.2T in the category and comes with five cargo body options across 14.1, 17.6, 19, 20 and 21.5 feet. The vehicle is a smart choice for a fleet owner, with infotainment and Bluetooth connectivity, better cabin comfort, telematics and fuel coaching – offering a car-like cabin experience.

The new Pro 2000 Series will also be sold in South East Asian markets under the UD Trucks brand and will compete mainly against Japanese brands.