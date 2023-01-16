India, UK stress on early signing of the FTA

The top diplomats of India and the United Kingdom led the Foreign Office Consultation in New Delhi on Monday and stressed on early signing of the Free Trade Agreement.

“Both sides aspire to early conclusion of a balanced and comprehensive India-UK FTA that may intensify the economic engagement between the fifth and the sixth biggest global economies,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press-release issued after Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and his counterpart Philip Barton led the respective delegations in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations, it added.

The FOC provided an opportunity to review the progress made in the implementation of Roadmap 2030 despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The two sides discussed issues like trade and economic cooperation, defence and security, science and technology, people-to-people relationship, health and climate change. They noted that the letters formalizing the Young Professional Scheme were exchanged on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in London on January 9 and the scheme would be launched on February 28 next.

India and the UK exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including – Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, Commonwealth and the United Nations.

The UK appreciated India’s contribution at the UN Security Council in 2021-22 as a non-permanent member and reiterated its support for UN Security Council reforms. The UK commended India’s priorities as President of G20 this year as it looked forward to its participation, the MEA stated.

“Through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the UK and India are together playing a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing the world today, including food and energy security, economic recovery post-Covid and preventing future pandemics,” Barton, the Permanent Under-Secretary, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), said.

He added that the UK and India were also increasingly working together multilaterally, including with the World Health Organisation and the international community on potential Malaria and Ebola vaccines. “I was pleased to hear from Foreign Secretary Kwatra about India’s ambitious plans for its G20 Presidency. India is at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region, where half the world’s people live and 50per cent of global economic growth is produced. The UK is committed to working closely with India in making its Presidency a success,” he said.