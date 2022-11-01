India uses e-rupee to settle Rs 2.75 bn of govt bonds

India uses e-rupee to settle Rs 2.75 billion of government bonds

The e-rupee would make the interbank market more efficient, the RBI said on Monday when it announced the pilot for CBDC in the wholesale segment

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Nov 01 2022, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 20:49 ist
RBI logo. Credit: Bloomberg File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India's central bank-backed digital rupee was used to settle secondary market transactions in Indian government bonds worth Rs 2.75 billion ($33.29 million) as part of a pilot, data on Tuesday showed.

Trades in a total of three securities –– five-year 7.38 per cent 2027 former benchmark 6.54 per cent 2032 and the current benchmark 7.26 per cent 2032 bonds –– were settled under the new route, data as of 4 pm IST (1030 GMT) showed.

Also Read | First pilot of Digital Rupee to commence on November 1: RBI

"Since this was the first day, some deals only in liquid bonds were settled using CBDC," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The e-rupee would make the interbank market more efficient, the RBI said on Monday when it announced the pilot for CBDC in the wholesale segment.

"Settlement in central bank money would reduce transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate settlement risk," the RBI had said.

It plans to launch the e-rupee for the retail segment within a month.

($1 = 82.6230 Indian rupees) 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
India News
Business News
Digital Rupee

What's Brewing

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

 