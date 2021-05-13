Indian markets closed on May 13 for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 13, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Friday, May 14.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.04% to 14,696.50 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.96% to 48,690.80.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.0092%, while the rupee settled at 73.4175 to the dollar.