Indian markets closed on May 13 for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 13, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Friday, May 14.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.04% to 14,696.50 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.96% to 48,690.80.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.0092%, while the rupee settled at 73.4175 to the dollar.
