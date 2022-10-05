Indian markets closed on October 5 for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on October 5, Wednesday for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on October 6, Thursday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 2.3 per cent to 17,274.30 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.3 per cent to 58,065.47.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.3621 per cent, while the rupee ended at 81.52 against the US dollar.