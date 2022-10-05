Indian markets closed on October 5 for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on October 5, Wednesday for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on October 6, Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 2.3 per cent to 17,274.30 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.3 per cent to 58,065.47.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.3621 per cent, while the rupee ended at 81.52 against the US dollar.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube