Indian markets closed on October 5 for holiday

Indian markets closed on October 5 for holiday

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.3621%, while the rupee ended at 81.52 against the US dollar yesterday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 05 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 09:40 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on October 5, Wednesday for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on October 6, Thursday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 2.3 per cent to 17,274.30 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.3 per cent to 58,065.47.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.3621 per cent, while the rupee ended at 81.52 against the US dollar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NSE
BSE
Markets
Stocks
Indian markets
shares
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 