India's forex reserves rise to $640.40 bn as of November 19

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $640.40 billion as of November 19, compared with $640.11 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth
'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama
Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona
Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts
Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk