India's forex reserves rise to $640.40 bn as of November 19

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $640.40 billion as of November 19, compared with $640.11 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

