India's October power demand rises 4.1%, coal-fired output up 1.8%

India's electricity demand grew 4.1% in October, with supply falling short of demand by 1%, despite a rise of 1.8% in coal-fired generation and an increase of 28.4% in solar output, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Demand boosted by increased economic activity after the second wave of coronavirus infections caused a shortage of coal that forced India's northern states to cut power last month for up to 14 hours a day.

The rapid demand surge and high global prices have left utilities scrambling for coal, India's dominant fuel for power generation, despite record supplies from state-run Coal India, which has a near-monopoly of production.

India's power supply shortage of 1,201 kilowatt-hours (KWh) in October was the worst since January 2017, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

Coal's share in India's electricity generation jumped to 70.6% in October from an average of 66.5% in September, the data showed.

More than half of India's coal-fired capacity now has inventories of three days or less, data from the power ministry shows.

The average coal inventory held by power plants would last four days, down two-thirds from the average of 12 days two months ago.

