<p>New Delhi: With its proposed Rs 39,618 crore ($4.4 billion) investment, Japan's MUFG Bank will acquire a minority stake of 20% in Shriram Finance (SFL), and board and management control of the company will remain in the hands of the Chennai-headquartered conglomerate Shriram Group, top executives from the two companies said on Monday.</p>.<p>"MUFG will be classified as a minority public shareholder with the right to appoint two nominee directors," said Yasushi Itagaki, Group Head of the Global Commercial Banking Business Group, MUFG.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters, Itagaki also ruled out any proposal to change the name of the company.</p>.<p>The Board of Directors of SFL at their meeting on Monday approved entering into definitive agreements with MUFG Bank, for an investment of Rs 39,618 crore in SFL through a preferential issuance of equity shares.</p>.<p>After MUFG's investment, the Japanese company will hold 20%, other public shareholders 59.7%, and promoters 20.3%, in SFL.</p>.<p>"This transaction marks a defining moment in our growth journey. MUFG is one of the largest financial institutions, with an extensive international network and strong values rooted in substantial growth and financial inclusion," said SFL Executive Vice-Chairman Umesh Revankar.</p>.<p>"The entry of MUFG as a key investor reinforces global confidence in India's financial services sector and our role as a leader within it. Together, we aim to strengthen our capabilities, drive economic progress, and create meaningful impact across communities, building a future-ready institution anchored in trust and good governance," he added.</p>.<p>Revankar stated that the fund infusion by MUFG will significantly enhance Shriram Finance's capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide long-term growth capital.</p>