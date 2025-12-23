<p>Bengaluru: Following a day of hectic activities, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Monday sought some more time to study the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) request for hosting the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium starting Wednesday.</p>.<p>After KSCA sent a request to the state government for conducting the Group A matches of VHT at the Chinnaswamy Stadium behind closed doors, a committee headed by GBA chief commissioner M Maheshwar Rao was constituted to examine the feasibility of conducting a cricket match.</p>.<p>Since the June 4 stampede that left 11 fans dead during RCB’s victory celebrations, the state government has barred KSCA from hosting matches with fans at the iconic venue until it implements changes suggested by the Justice D’Cunha Commission that found several flaws.</p>.<p>But with Delhi, for whom Virat Kohli is expected to play about 2-3 matches, slotted to play in Bengaluru, the newly elected KSCA officials approached the state government last week seeking permission to host matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>Keeping in mind the safety of players, officials and those involved, the government formed a committee comprising the Bengaluru police commissioner, PWD officials, the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the Health Department to inspect the venue.</p>.Kohli likely back at Chinnaswamy as KSCA eyes Vijay Hazare shift.<p>The committee visited the stadium on Monday to conduct an inspection. Well-placed sources said that the police commissioner and the fire department and GBA officials inspected the stadium and conveyed their opinion to Rao, who has to submit the report to the government to take further action.</p>.<p>A decision is expected to be made on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mrunthunjaya was hopeful of getting a positive verdict from the state government.</p>.<p>“We requested the government to grant us permission at the Chinnaswamy Stadium without fans. With (Virat) Kohli playing, fans will definitely flock to see him. We are hopeful they would grant us permission.”</p>.<p>When asked why they want to host a match without fans considering Kohli holds a special place among Bengaluru fans, Mrunthunjaya said that given the situation, it is better to play it safe.</p>.<p>“We all know what happened earlier this year. Given things are still raw, it is better for us to just stage the match. Take it step by step.”</p>