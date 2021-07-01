Indices open flat on first day of July

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2021, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 10:24 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Thursday amid a weak trend in Asian peers and foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 36.88 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 52,445.83 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 5.50 points or 0.03 per cent down to 15,716.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Asian Paints, Maruti, Titan, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Read | Price of LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 25.50

In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71, and Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,646.66 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Equities on Wall Street largely ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.20 per cent higher at $74.77 per barrel.

 

