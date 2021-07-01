Price of LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 25.50

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 01 2021, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 09:54 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Oil marketing companies hiked the price of LPG cylinders with subsidy, by Rs 25.50 per litre which will come into effect from today.

A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi. A 19 kg cylinder will now be dearer by Rs 76, taking the cost in Delhi to Rs 1,550, ANI reported.

This comes as fuel rates are touching record highs across the country. Prices of crude oil and petroleum products in the international market have been rising since November last year.

More to follow...

