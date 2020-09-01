Infosys to hire 12,000 additional IT workers in US

Infosys on Tuesday said that it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

In 2017, Infosys committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the US so far. Through this expanded commitment, Infosys will hire an additional 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles, the company said in a statement.

Infosys will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future. Utilising the training and reskilling programmes it has built with partners, including the recently launched Reskill and Restart initiative, Infosys will prepare workers for 21st-century careers.

“Infosys has been intensely focused on creating jobs in the US for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

In the past three years, Infosys has launched six Technology and Innovation Centres in the US across Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, and Arizona.