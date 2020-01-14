IT giant Wipro reports Q3 profit of Rs 2455.9 crore, down 2.1 per cent YoY

IT major Wipro posted a profit of Rs 2,455.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a dip of 2.1% year on year. The firm had posted a profit of Rs 2510 crore in the year-ago period.

Wipro also announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each. The company has fixed January 27 as the record date and said that the payment would be made on our before February 4.

The revenue stood at Rs 15,470.5 crore, up 2.73% YoY from Rs 15,059.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal

