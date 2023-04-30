Jack Dorsey unimpressed with Elon Musk's running of Twitter

Jack Dorsey unimpressed with Musk's running of Twitter

Dorsey now uses his new micro-blogging platform called Bluesky which is now available for Android users

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 15:09 ist
Jack Dorsey (left) and Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photos

Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey has admitted that the micro-blogging platform is performing poorly under Elon Musk and blamed the Twitter board for forcing the $44 billion sale to Tesla CEO.

Dorsey now uses his new micro-blogging platform called Bluesky, which is now available for Android users.

Responding to a question from Bluesky user Jason Goldman regarding whether he felt that Musk proved the 'best possible' steward for the platform, Dorsey said: "No. Nor do I think he acted right after realising his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south".

Also Read | Instagram to let users add songs to photo carousels

"But it happened and all we can do now is build something to avoid that ever happening again. So I'm happy Jay and team and nostr devs exist and are building it," Dorsey added.

He also said that Twitter "never would've survived as a public company".

After completing his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, Musk has taken it private.

Bluesky, backed by Dorsey, offers a host of new features and was initially launched to iOS users in February in a closed beta.

The platform aims to give users algorithmic choice and includes basic tools for tracking likes or bookmarks, editing tweets, quote-tweeting, DMs, using hashtags and more.

The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos.

While Twitter asks "What's happening?", Bluesky asks "What's up?"

The Bluesky project originated with Twitter in 2019, but the company was established in 2022 as an independent company focused on decentralised social network R&D.

Bluesky last year received $13 million in funding with Dorsey on its board.

Business News
Technology News
Elon Musk
Twitter
Jack Dorsey

