Jaguar Land Rover set to drive in iconic SUV Defender in India next month

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday said it will launch its iconic SUV Land Rover Defender in India on October 15.

The company has also opened the bookings for the model.

"It will be a proud moment for Land Rover to bring the iconic new Defender for the first time in India since we entered the country in 2009," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

It will also be a significant milestone for the overall auto industry in India to witness the launch of a vehicle which enjoys legendary cult status across the globe, he added.

In line with its status, an immersive and highly engaging digital launch event has been planned to mark its arrival in the country, Suri said.

Land Rover portfolio in India currently comprises Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport, Discovery and Range Rover.

JLR currently sells its vehicles through 27 dealerships across 24 cities in India.