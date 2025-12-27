Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China passes revised foreign policies to bolster trade war capabilities

Beijing is also ‌sharpening the wording of its powers in anticipation of potential lawsuits from private firms, which are becoming increasingly prominent in China, according to trade diplomats.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 07:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 07:33 IST
World newsChinaForeign Trade PolicyTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us