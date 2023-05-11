JioCinema logs 1,300 cr views in first 5 weeks of IPL

JioCinema reports record 1,300 crore views in first five weeks of IPL

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes, said a statement from JioCinema, an OTT platform owned by Viacom 18

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance-owned JioCinema, which has the live streaming right for Tata IPL, on Thursday said it has clocked over 1,300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the T20 cricket tournament.

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes, said a statement from JioCinema, an OTT platform owned by Viacom 18.

"JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

JioCinema also breached the peak concurrency records of TATA IPL twice in five days.

"The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come," he said.

After witnessing an encouraging response, JioCinema has released a 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.

"The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. The list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further," it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jio
IPL
India News
Business News
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 