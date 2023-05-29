JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal

JioCinema, the streaming platform run by Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media in a push to increase Hollywood content on the platform for Indian viewers, the companies said on Monday.

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema's premium subscribers access to popular shows such as Downton Abbey, Suits and The Office, the companies said in a joint statement.

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc in April for shows such as Succession and Game of Thrones.

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix and Disney in the content streaming space.