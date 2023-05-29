JioCinema signs streaming deal with NBC Universal

JioCinema signs content streaming deal with NBC Universal

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema's premium subscribers access to popular shows such as 'Downton Abbey', 'Suits' and 'The Office'

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

JioCinema, the streaming platform run by Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed a partnership with NBC Universal Media in a push to increase Hollywood content on the platform for Indian viewers, the companies said on Monday.

The multi-year deal will give JioCinema's premium subscribers access to popular shows such as Downton Abbey, Suits and The Office, the companies said in a joint statement.

This comes after JioCinema signed a content streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc in April for shows such as Succession and Game of Thrones.

JioCinema announced its premium pricing earlier this month, moving away from free content model to fight rivals like Netflix and Disney in the content streaming space.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Reliance
Reliance Jio Platforms
NBC
OTT
Streaming

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

 