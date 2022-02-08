J&K's becomes first UT to start single window clearance system

Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday became the first union territory to start the National Single Window Clearance System (NSWS). This marks a major leap in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the Union Territory.

NSWS is linked with the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB) which hosts 45 industrial parks of J&K. This will help Investors to discover available land parcels in J&K, an official statement said.

The NSWS, a 2020 budgetary announcement of the Centre, is a digital platform that serves as a guide for investors to identify and to apply for approvals as per their business requirements. The platform was soft launched in September 2021 by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal.

NSWS will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms/offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders.

Twenty Ministries/Departments have been integrated on NSWS including Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, amongst others. Currently, 142 central approvals can be applied through the NSWS portal.

The know your approval (KYA) module on NSWS guides investors to identify approvals required for their business based on a dynamic intuitive questionnaire. Currently, the module hosts more than 3,000 approvals across the centre & states.

As on date, the portal has 16,800 visitors, out of which 7,500 KYA journeys have been serviced. More than 1,250 investors are registered on the portal.

Watch latest videos by DH here: