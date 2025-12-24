Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh interim government to take responsibility of family of Hindu worker lynched over blasphemy

Yunus’ press wing in a statement on Tuesday said “allegations, rumours or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands”.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 01:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 01:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladeshmob lynching

Follow us on :

Follow Us