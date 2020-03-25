COVID-19: Kia may make face masks at China factory

Kia Motors may make face masks at China factory to fight coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Mar 25 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 23:04 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

South Korea's Kia Motors Corp is considering making face masks at its Chinese factory to help battle the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The announcement follows a similar move by Fiat Chrysler , whose CEO Mike Manley said earlier this week that one of the group's plants in Asia would be converted to produce face masks for healthcare workers and would reach a target of one million masks per month in coming weeks.

Kia could make masks at its Yancheng plant after the Chinese government encouraged carmakers to do so, the spokesman said. He declined to comment on possible timing or any manufacturing target.

Kia has suspended production at its Georgia plant in the United States, its Slovakia site and operations in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
South Korea
China
Kia Motors
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 