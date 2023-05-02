Mahindra sales up 36% to 62,294 units in Apr

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 25,783 units last month, compared to 20,411 units in the year-ago period

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 36 per cent to 62,294 units in April.

The company's total dispatches to dealers stood at 45,640 units in April 2022.

The company's passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market rose by 54 per cent to 34,698 units last month against 22,526 in April last year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 25,783 units last month, compared to 20,411 units in the year-ago period.

The company said its exports last month declined 33 per cent to 1,813 units, as compared to 2,703 units in the year-ago period.

M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said after a record-breaking year in FY23, the company continued its growth in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57 per cent in April.

"We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon," he added.

