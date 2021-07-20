Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery on track, clarifies Centre

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery on track: GoI

  Jul 20 2021
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 22:38 ist
The government on Tuesday said mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery is being implemented in phases since June 16, and a circular saying it has been withdrawn is "fake".

"News circulating in certain sections of social media that GOI order regarding Mandatory Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery has been withdrawn is FAKE," an official statement said. 

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts came into force from June 16 in a phased manner. The first phase will cover 256 districts.      

Gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, was voluntary in nature so far.      

The government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and union territories for phase-1 implementation of gold hallmarking.

