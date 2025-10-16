Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Greer, Bessent blast China's rare earths curbs, urge Beijing not to implement them

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told a press conference that China's new export restrictions were a "global supply-chain power grab" and the US and its allies would not accept the restrictions.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 02:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 02:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesChina

Follow us on :

Follow Us