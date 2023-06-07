Sensex climbs over 200 points to 63,000 in early trade

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 07 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 10:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday, tracking rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 235.1 points to 63,027.98. The NSE Nifty advanced 77.05 points to 18,676.05.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday and the decision would be announced on June 8.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.42 per cent to $75.97 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 385.71 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex eked out marginal gains of 5.41 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 62,792.88 on Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 5.15 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 18,599.

