Markets start new financial year on gloomy note; Sensex falls over 1,000 pts over COVID-19 fears

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 1,000 points over coronavirus spread fears.

In the early trade, equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 700 points on Wednesday tracking losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys amid weak cues from global markets.

Starting the new financial year on a negative note, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 714.74 points or 2.43 per cent lower at 28,753.75.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 199 points, or 2.31 per cent, to 8,398.75.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 8 per cent, followed by SBI, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and PowerGrid were the gainers.