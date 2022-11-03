Meta India head Ajit Mohan steps down

Meta India head Ajit Mohan steps down

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson told Reuters

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 03 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 19:37 ist
Ajit Mohan file photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down after four years, while a media report said he would join rival Snap Inc.

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mohan will serve as the President of the Asia-Pacific business, Techcrunch reported, citing sources.

"Over the last four years, he (Ajit Mohan) has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group at Meta said in a a statement.

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships," Mendelsohn said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ajit Mohan
Meta
Business News

What's Brewing

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

 