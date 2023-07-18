Microsoft in talks to extend contract with Activision 

Microsoft in talks to extend deal contract with Activision 

The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2023, 04:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 04:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Corp is in talks about an extension of its acquisition contract with video game maker Activision Blizzard, which is set to expire on Tuesday, so the parties can overcome the remaining regulatory hurdles to their $69 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal, as it simply affords either company the right to walk away from the transaction.

Also Read | Microsoft, Activision weigh sale of some UK cloud-gaming rights 

Nonetheless, Microsoft has been seeking the contract extension to ensure that Activision is not wooed by another potential acquirer or has a change of heart, the source said.

Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Microsoft
Activision
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

 