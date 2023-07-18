Microsoft in talks to extend deal contract with Activision 

Microsoft Corp is in talks about an extension of its acquisition contract with video game maker Activision Blizzard, which is set to expire on Tuesday, so the parties can overcome the remaining regulatory hurdles to their $69 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal, as it simply affords either company the right to walk away from the transaction.
Also Read | Microsoft, Activision weigh sale of some UK cloud-gaming rights
Nonetheless, Microsoft has been seeking the contract extension to ensure that Activision is not wooed by another potential acquirer or has a change of heart, the source said.
Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taking rupee global is a slow, long process
US FDA approves RSV shot for infants
Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra