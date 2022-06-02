Mittal family eyes a bigger stake in Bharti Airtel

Mittal family eyes a bigger stake in Bharti Airtel: Report

The Singapore-based company has been a shareholder in Bharti Airtel since 2000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 23:24 ist

Eyeing a bigger stake in Bharti Airtel, the Mittal family is in talks with several investment banks, via promoter entities, to raise up to Rs 15,500 crore via onshore/offshore credit lines to buy a part of Singapore Telecommunication’s (Singtel) share in Airtel.

The family is considering all options for offshore credit such as structured financing, bonds, and even bridge loans. Banks that have been sounded out include Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, Citibank, BNP Paribas, and the Bank of America, sources told The Economic Times.

Deccan Herald could not independently verify this report.

Currently, The Mittals and Singtel own over 50.56 per cent and 49.44 per cent respectively in Bharti Telecom holding 35.85 per cent in Bharti Airtel. In addition, Singtel also owns 14 per cent directly in Bharti Airtel and Mittals owns 6.04 per cent, taking their total shareholdings to 31.72 and 24.13 per cent respectively.

ET had earlier reported that Singtel had started talks with Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal to sell a small piece of its holding in the Indian telco to the Mittal family.

The Singapore-based company has been a shareholder in Bharti Airtel since 2000.

The deal is yet to be finalised. However, the report noted that the company could sell a stake worth $1-2 billion to the Mittals through a mix of Bharti Telecom and Bharti Airtel share sales.

Last week, the company said that this deal "remained a core investment in its international portfolio".

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharti Airtel
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 