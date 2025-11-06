<p>Bengaluru: From front desk assistant bots to smart farming using AI, Hubballi-based startup ATS (Abhyudyaya Techno Solutions) works across Robotics and Automation, edge computing and embedded systems.</p>.<p>Three robots caught the attention of visitors at the Bengaluru Skill Summit Exhibition here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Kumar Karamadi, founder of ATS, is focused on building innovative solutions that contribute to skill development and industrial growth.</p>.OpenAI brings gen AI Sora video generator to Android phones.<p class="bodytext">"Our vision is to empower the future workforce by bridging the gap between education and industry," he said. His startup provides solutions for skill development departments, technical institutes and industries working in cutting-edge technologies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Today, colleges are rapidly adopting AI, but most are limited to software and model training aspects. However, industries need professionals who can deliver end-to-end AI-based solutions integrated with hardware and real-time systems. To address this, we are setting up Centres of Excellence in AI and IoT where students gain hands-on skills in Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Edge AI and Embedded Processing, Generative AI, Robotics and Smart IoT Solutions," he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 26-member team startup has designed and developed edge-based AI applications in agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive sectors.</p>