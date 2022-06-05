Musk backtracks on job cuts, says headcount to increase

Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla headcount will increase

Musk in an email to Tesla employees also issued an ultimatum to return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 05 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 08:38 ist
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker's total headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed, backtracking from an email just two days ago saying that job cuts of 10 per cent were needed.

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the US economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10 per cent.

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10 per cent, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas". But "hourly headcount will increase", he said.

Read | Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses hiring

Tesla's shares sank 9.2 per cent on Friday on the news.

According to a Tesla US regulatory filing, the company and its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.

Ahead of his emails on staffing levels, Musk on Wednesday in an email to Tesla employees issued an ultimatum to return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Failure to do so would be taken as a resignation, he wrote.

Musk on Thursday said Tesla's AI day has been pushed to September 30, and said a prototype of Optimus, a humanoid robot that is a company priority, could be ready by then and could be launched next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Tesla
Business News

What's Brewing

The batteries we need to ease the power crunch

The batteries we need to ease the power crunch

Star-studded concert celebrates queen's jubilee in UK

Star-studded concert celebrates queen's jubilee in UK

DH Toon | Prices zoom ahead as common man catches up

DH Toon | Prices zoom ahead as common man catches up

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

A beginning in every end

A beginning in every end

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

After a 2-year lull, mango tourism to resume soon

After a 2-year lull, mango tourism to resume soon

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

 