Musk touts moderation policy to reassure advertisers

Musk touts new moderation policy to reassure advertisers

​​​​​​​Under the new policy, unveiled in a blog post titled 'Freedom of Speech, Not Reach,' Twitter will soon begin tagging posts whose visibility has been limited

AFP
AFP, Miami,
  • Apr 19 2023, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 06:25 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter head Elon Musk on Tuesday attempted to reassure wary advertisers by hyping up the site's newly introduced content moderation policy against hateful material.

Speaking at a meeting in Florida, the controversial billionaire outlined new rules, first announced Monday, to limit the reach of tweets that do not conform to the platform's guidelines.

"If somebody has something hateful to say, it doesn't mean he should have a microphone," the self-described free-speech absolutist told gathered journalists.

"He still should be able to say it, but it needs to be not them pushing it on people," he added.

Also Read | 'Monetizing hate': Unease as misinformation swirls on Twitter

Under the new policy, unveiled in a blog post titled "Freedom of Speech, Not Reach," Twitter will soon begin tagging posts whose visibility has been limited.

The labels will "bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions," the blog post said.

"Tweets with these labels will be made less discoverable on the platform. Additionally, we will not place ads adjacent to content that we label."

Since purchasing the so-called bird app in a rollercoaster $44 billion deal last year, Musk has sharply reined in content moderation on the platform, allowing the return of many users who had been banned for posting tweets that incite hate or spread misinformation.

At the same time, he also reduced the company's workforce from more than 7,500 to fewer than 2,000 employees.

Last week, US public radio NPR said it was quitting Twitter after the site labeled the highly respected news outlet's account as "state-affiliated media," branding it the same way as media in authoritarian countries such as Russia or China.

The tag was later amended to read "government-funded media," which was also applied to Britain's BBC.

Following the row, Canada's CBC/Radio-Canada and Swedish public radio Sveriges Radio (SR) also quit the social network.

The drama came against the backdrop of the rollout of yet another contentious new policy, as Twitter has said that starting April 20, it will only grant its famous blue checkmark to accounts that pay for its Twitter Blue service.

According to analyst Jasmine Enberg at market research firm Insider Intelligence, Twitter's revenue is set to drop 28 percent this year, because "advertisers don't trust Musk."

But for Musk, the ability to tinker with Twitter's protocol might be worth the financial risk of spooking advertisers.

"It's totally cool to say that you want to have your advertisement appear in certain places in Twitter and not in other places," Musk said Tuesday.

"But it's not cool to try to say what you can do or not do. And if that means Twitter loses hundreds of thousands of dollars, we'll lose it," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Twitter
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Democracy and its discontents

Democracy and its discontents

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

 