Nasscom appoints Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari as chairperson

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has appointed Microsoft India’s president Anant Maheshwari as its Chairperson for the year 2023-24, promoting him from his previous tenure as vice-chairperson. He has taken the reins from Krishnan Ramanujam, who heads business and technology services at Tata Consultancy Services.

The advocacy group also appointed Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for the current year. The apex organisation for technology services in India also updated its executive council for the 2023-24, one-third of which is made of women. Nasscom said that through the appointment of its new leadership and council, it aims to spearhead India’s goal of doubling the technology industry to $500 billion by 2030 from a current valuation of $245 billion.