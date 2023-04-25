Nasscom appoints Anant Maheshwari as chairperson

Nasscom appoints Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari as chairperson

He has taken the reins from Krishnan Ramanujam

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 08:18 ist
Anant Maheshwari. Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has appointed Microsoft India’s president Anant Maheshwari as its Chairperson for the year 2023-24, promoting him from his previous tenure as vice-chairperson. He has taken the reins from Krishnan Ramanujam, who heads business and technology services at Tata Consultancy Services.

The advocacy group also appointed Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for the current year. The apex organisation for technology services in India also updated its executive council for the 2023-24, one-third of which is made of women. Nasscom said that through the appointment of its new leadership and council, it aims to spearhead India’s goal of doubling the technology industry to $500 billion by 2030 from a current valuation of $245 billion.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NASSCOM
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

 