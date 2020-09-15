'Diesel recovery to pre-Covid-19 level by end-2021'

Nayara Energy sees diesel recovery to pre-Covid-19 level by end-2021

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 13:28 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: DH File Photo

India's diesel demand growth is likely to return to pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of 2021 or early 2022, said Ashutosh Deshpande, a vice president a private Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy, at the Platts APPEC 2020 virtual conference.

Deshpande said a recovery in economic activity, good monsoon rains and the festival season in Indian would augur well for the diesel demand.

India's diesel demand has already recovered from the historic lows seen in April when the nation was under complete lockdown to prevent spread of Covid-19. 

diesel
Oil
petrol pumps
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Energy

