Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Was on phone often to get civic poll rebels to withdraw: CM Fadnavis at Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

The CM, however, added that he was also paying attention to the speeches underway even as he juggled phone calls.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 18:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us