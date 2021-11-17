Nestle aims to generate 45% sales from e-commerce

Nestle aims to generate quarter of total sales from e-commerce by 2025

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 19:23 ist
Nestle. Credit: AFP file photo

Nescafe coffee maker Nestle on Wednesday said it expects to nearly double its e-commerce sales to 25% of its group total by 2025 by increasing marketing and technological investments.

"We plan to take (e-commerce) sales from about 13% in 2020 to 25% by 2025," Bernard Meunier, head of Nestle's strategic business units and marketing and sales, said at its investor meet.

This will be achieved by increasing marketing investment in digital to 70% by 2025 from 47% in 2020, he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nestle
business
E-Commerce

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 