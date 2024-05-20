SIT appointed to probe poll violence in Andhra submits 150-page confidential report, finds several lapses

Two teams were deployed to Palnadu, one to Anantapur and one team to Tirupati. A total of 33 cases were identified in the said three districts. Palnadu, with 22 cases in three Assembly Constituencies, has the highest number of cases. In Anantapur, seven cases from one assembly constituency have been registered. In Tirupati, four cases from two assembly constituencies based on the intensity of major incidents of violence occurring on the poll day and post-poll period were registered.



SIT sub teams camped at concerned districts thoroughly reviewed the cases identified during the investigation. They visited the scenes of offences, interacted with the Investigating Officers and aggrieved persons, verified the physical evidences and witness statements collected so far, checked whether appropriate sections of law were applied, whether all incidents were registered as cases, and whether the accuseds were identified and arrested.



In all the important cases, a total 1370 members were cited as accused in the FIRs. Among them, 124 were arrested and issued notices.

"The SIT noticed that many of these offences are extremely serious in nature because multitudes of miscreants brazenly participated in the offence as two groups, pelting stones indiscriminately, which potentially could have led to serious injuries or even death. The SIT identified many lapses in investigation and has given clear instructions to the Investigation Officers for compliance at the earliest", said SIT chief Vineet Brij Lal.



The Investigating Officers were also instructed to file a memo in the concerned courts for adding appropriate sections of law to the existing sections. They were further instructed to collect digital evidence like CC footage, videos, etc., arresting accused and filing of charge sheets at the earliest. During the field visits, the SIT also received representations from various aggrieved persons and is verifying the facts for further necessary action.