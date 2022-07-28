Nestle India Q2 net falls 4.3% to Rs 515.34 cr

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 4.31 per cent in its net profit at Rs 515.34 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 538.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.
However, Nestle India's net sales were up 15.72 per cent to Rs 4,006.86 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,462.35 crore a year ago, the company said.
Its total expenses in the April-June quarter were at Rs 3,355.59 crore, up 20.89 per cent, as against Rs 2,775.68 crore in the year-ago period .
Nestle India's domestic sales were up 16.44 per cent to Rs 3,848.44 crore, as against Rs 3,304.97 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021.
Its exports were marginally up 0.66 per cent to Rs 158.42 crore, as against Rs 157.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 18,762.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.18 per cent from its previous close.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham
110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues
Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases
Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on July 28: NGOs
DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?
Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch