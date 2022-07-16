Netflix reports streaming issues across all devices

Netflix Inc is facing issues streaming on all devices, the company's status page said on Friday.
There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
"We are working to resolve the problem," Netflix said.
Separately, Block Inc's Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.
