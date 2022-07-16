Netflix facing streaming issues across all devices

Netflix reports streaming issues across all devices

Netflix has said it is working on resolving the problem

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 16 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 11:52 ist
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Credit: Reuters Photo

Netflix Inc is facing issues streaming on all devices, the company's status page said on Friday.

There were around 4,000 reports from the United States and over one thousand each from France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

"We are working to resolve the problem," Netflix said.

Separately, Block Inc's Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.

Netflix
Netflix India
OTT
Streaming
United States
Business News

