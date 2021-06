Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened slightly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street shares enjoyed a second straight day of gains as worries over US rate policy eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 per cent or 22.48 points at 28,906.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 per cent or 2.62 points at 1,956.91.