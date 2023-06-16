Nissan Motor's COO Ashwani Gupta to quit

Nissan Motor's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta to quit

Nissan said last month that Gupta would step down from the board of directors on June 27.

Nissan's outgoing COO Ashwani Gupta. Credit: LinkedIn/@Ashwani Gupta

Nissan Motor's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta will leave the Japanese automaker later this month to pursue other opportunities, the company said on Friday. Gupta will leave the automaker on June 27, Nissan said in statement, adding he had been instrumental in the development and execution of a transformation plan for the company.

Nissan said last month that Gupta would step down from the board of directors on June 27 as well as his term would expire.

Gupta joined the company's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No. 3 automaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.

